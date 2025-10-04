Insider Selling: Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,401.71. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas David Hull III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

On Monday, September 29th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,854 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $80,500.68.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $43,620.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Thomas David Hull III sold 721 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $31,724.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Thomas David Hull III sold 773 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $35,047.82.

On Thursday, September 18th, Thomas David Hull III sold 652 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $29,992.00.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

Shares of KEQU opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 25.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kewaunee Scientific in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEQU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the first quarter valued at $788,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 43.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 125.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.