Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,513 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $191,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

