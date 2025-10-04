Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. BFI Infinity Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the second quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.6% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,787.42. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,476. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,362 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.4%

CDE stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

