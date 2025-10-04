CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 697.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $153,755.63. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,940 shares in the company, valued at $187,198.20. The trade was a 45.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

