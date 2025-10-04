Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 6,641 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

