Insider Selling: MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline Moloney sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $36,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,182.68. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MKS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $140.33.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. MKS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. MKS’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 66.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MKS in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of MKS in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 89.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

