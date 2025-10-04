Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.63.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $413.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $213,283,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Hubbell by 181.6% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,702,000 after acquiring an additional 628,886 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $230,691,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $139,386,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $132,540,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

