Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN) Insider Purchases A$53,921.00 in Stock

Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN – Get Free Report) insider Michele Buchignani acquired 7,000 shares of Paladin Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.70 per share, with a total value of A$53,921.00.
Paladin Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29,670.12, a PEG ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.81.
About Paladin Energy
