Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN) Insider Purchases A$53,921.00 in Stock

Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN – Get Free Report) insider Michele Buchignani acquired 7,000 shares of Paladin Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.70 per share, with a total value of A$53,921.00.

Paladin Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29,670.12, a PEG ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

About Paladin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.