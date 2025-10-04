Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pensana Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS PNSPF opened at C$1.88 on Friday. Pensana has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86.

Pensana Company Profile

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

