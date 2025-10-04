Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Pensana Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS PNSPF opened at C$1.88 on Friday. Pensana has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86.
Pensana Company Profile
