Twin Oak Short Horizon Absolute Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOAK) Short Interest Update

Twin Oak Short Horizon Absolute Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOAK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,900 shares, an increase of 226.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Twin Oak Short Horizon Absolute Return ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Twin Oak Short Horizon Absolute Return ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Oak Short Horizon Absolute Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 190,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 14.08% of Twin Oak Short Horizon Absolute Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Twin Oak Short Horizon Absolute Return ETF Stock Performance

TOAK opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 million and a PE ratio of 27.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Twin Oak Short Horizon Absolute Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

About Twin Oak Short Horizon Absolute Return ETF

The Twin Oak Short Horizon Absolute Return ETF (TOAK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation with stable returns. The fund uses a mix of long puts, long calls, and debit spread options with less than 1 year to expiration to pursue its investment strategy.

