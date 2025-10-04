Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Short Interest Update

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 71,600 shares, a growth of 247.6% from the August 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pineapple Financial Trading Down 4.6%

NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pineapple Financial has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Get Pineapple Financial alerts:

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.