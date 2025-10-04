First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6,267.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,884,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

