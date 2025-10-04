First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ RFEM opened at $76.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.
