DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,300 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Trading Down 0.1%

DMBS opened at $49.71 on Friday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 766.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $258,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

