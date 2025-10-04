Alexandra Balcom Sells 7,588 Shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 7,588 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $645,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,007.34. This trade represents a 10.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexandra Balcom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,701,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Alexandra Balcom sold 5,300 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $442,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Alexandra Balcom sold 14,700 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $1,250,970.00.

NUVL opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.30. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $106.32.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 5,549.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

