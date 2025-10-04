S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% After Insider Buying Activity

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.6% on Saturday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.30).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar bought 164,583 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.

S4 Capital Trading Up 14.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.37. The company has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current year.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

