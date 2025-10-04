Ronald Bucchi Sells 10,000 Shares of Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Bucchi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $39,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 185,583 shares in the company, valued at $736,764.51. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWLG opened at $4.70 on Friday. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 22,321.05% and a negative return on equity of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Lightwave Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 545,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 377,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 367,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

