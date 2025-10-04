Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $403,666.55 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $403,666.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,189 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,077.45. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $418,383.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,019 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $282,276.39.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $128,413.60.

On Thursday, July 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 755 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $105,322.50.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 495 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $69,933.60.

On Monday, July 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 602 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $83,852.58.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $167.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.57. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Natera by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $277,749,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $113,375,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Natera by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after purchasing an additional 732,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

