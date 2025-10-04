Maria Vg Woods Sells 9,039 Shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $40,133.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,351.12. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Maria Vg Woods sold 2,584 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,920.00.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $415.18 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.90.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 502.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 18.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 564,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

