Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,704,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,619 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.