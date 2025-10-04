Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 849 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $236.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

