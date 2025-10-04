DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

