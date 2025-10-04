DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January $EJAN

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

EJAN opened at $33.24 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

