Single Point Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $144.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

