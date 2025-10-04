eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.6% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after purchasing an additional 510,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in eBay by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $571,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $481,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $417,021,000 after purchasing an additional 322,910 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in eBay by 2,536.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, President Capital raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,047,092. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

