The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 219,313.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 162,292 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.9% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 36,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 347.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,217,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.