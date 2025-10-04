Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 407.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.65. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

