Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMY

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMY. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMY opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

