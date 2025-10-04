Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,132 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,190.84. This represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,399.84. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $113.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $114.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

