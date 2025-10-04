McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $300.72 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.17. The firm has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

