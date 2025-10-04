SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $25,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 637,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,685,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL opened at $91.49 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.