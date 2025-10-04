CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $489.88 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $283.80 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -411.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.56.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.11.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

