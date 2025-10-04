Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 326 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $56.00 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

