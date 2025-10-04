Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Investar Holding Corporation $ISTR

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 157,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Investar in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Investar from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Investar Stock Up 0.6%

ISTR opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Investar Holding Corporation has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $24.81.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Investar had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

