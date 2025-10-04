AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 117,664.4% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,133,000 after buying an additional 2,700,399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AppLovin by 36.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,752,000 after buying an additional 1,769,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213,536 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after buying an additional 1,185,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 86.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,386,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,478,000 after buying an additional 1,107,104 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APP stock opened at $682.76 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total value of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333 over the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $540.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.86.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

