Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 814 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $672.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $651.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $675.93. The company has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

