Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF $SIHY

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Stock Performance

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $46.69.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

