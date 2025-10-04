Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $66.89.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

