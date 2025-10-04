Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in Fluor Corporation $FLR

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fluor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Fluor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fluor in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

