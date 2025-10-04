Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Stock Position Lowered by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

