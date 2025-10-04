Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 488 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $816.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $852.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.60.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

