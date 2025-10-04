First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8,283.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 89,625 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.83%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

