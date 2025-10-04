Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in J.Jill, Inc. $JILL

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in J.Jill by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 768,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in J.Jill by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 270,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.Jill by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in J.Jill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 931,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JILL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of J.Jill from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $26.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.Jill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

J.Jill Price Performance

J.Jill stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.02 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.48%. Equities analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

