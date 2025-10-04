Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. $CWCO

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Consolidated Water by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 35.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 7.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 6.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CWCO. Wall Street Zen lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Consolidated Water from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $158,579.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,350. This trade represents a 82.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $33.46 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $533.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.24%.The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

About Consolidated Water

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.