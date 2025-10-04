Single Point Partners LLC Buys 490 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $380.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $382.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.40.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.