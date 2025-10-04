Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $18.07 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,919 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 6.5% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a market cap of $410.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

