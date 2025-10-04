Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 115,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 371,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Entero Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Entero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Entero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entero Therapeutics

Entero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted and orally delivered therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. The company's pipeline candidates include latiglutenase, a targeted oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease designed to breakdown gluten into non-immunogenic peptides, currently under Phase 2 studies; and capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist under Phase 1 studies for the treatment of gastroparesis.

