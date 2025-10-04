NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.49 and last traded at C$13.95. Approximately 1,089,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 497,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.76. The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Ethan Schutt purchased 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,399.34. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.

