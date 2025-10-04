Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Trading Up 13.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Get Free Report) were up 13.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.
About Integrated Diagnostics
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 3,000 diagnostic pathology tests, such as immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, parasitology, histopathology, and genetics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated Diagnostics
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.