Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Trading Up 13.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Get Free Report) were up 13.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Integrated Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 3,000 diagnostic pathology tests, such as immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, parasitology, histopathology, and genetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.