Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) vs. Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Critical Comparison

Luxfer and Ferguson are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Luxfer and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer 6.02% 11.75% 6.80% Ferguson 6.03% 35.21% 11.59%

Dividends

Luxfer pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Luxfer pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ferguson pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxfer 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ferguson 0 2 1 1 2.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Luxfer and Ferguson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

90.8% of Luxfer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Luxfer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luxfer and Ferguson”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer $391.90 million 0.94 $18.40 million $0.90 15.33 Ferguson $30.76 billion 1.47 $1.86 billion $9.34 24.77

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Luxfer. Luxfer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferguson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Luxfer has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferguson beats Luxfer on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based primarily on magnesium and zirconium. This segment also provides magnesium alloys for use in aerospace, healthcare, and oil and gas applications; magnesium powders for use in countermeasure flares, as well as heater meals; and zirconium-based materials and oxides used as catalysts and in the manufacture of advanced ceramics, fiber-optic fuel cells, pharmaceuticals, and other performance products. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets specialized products using carbon composites and aluminum alloys, including pressurized cylinders for use in various applications comprising self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for firefighters, containment of oxygen, and other medical gases for healthcare, alternative fuel vehicles, and general industrial applications. The Graphic Art segments provides magnesium photo-engraving plates, engraving metals, and etching chemicals. This segment also offers magnesium, copper, and zinc photo-engraving plates for graphic arts and luxury packaging; developer solutions; and solid wrought magnesium slab and sheet. Luxfer Holdings PLC has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers. It also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial, and infrastructure contractors, as well as supplies pipe, valves, and fittings solutions to industrial customers. In addition, it offers customized solutions, such as virtual design, fabrication, valve actuation, pre-assembly, kitting, installation, and project management services, as well as after-sales support that comprises warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns and maintenance, and repair and operations support. The company sells its products through a network of distribution centers, branches, counter service and specialist sales associates, showroom consultants, and e-commerce channels. Ferguson Enterprises Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

