National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) vs. Click (NASDAQ:CLIK) Critical Survey

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) and Click (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Click’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get National Research alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 12.78% 83.52% 18.05% Click N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Research and Click”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $140.31 million 2.01 $24.78 million $0.76 16.07 Click $5.66 million 1.74 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Click.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Research and Click, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 1 0 0 0 1.00 Click 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

National Research beats Click on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Research

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers marketing solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient experience, employee engagement, health risk assessments, care transition, and improvement tools. Further, the company provides reputation solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization and ensure that timely and relevant content informs consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Click

(Get Free Report)

Click Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which provides temporary and permanent personnel solutions. Its services include professional solution services, nursing solution services, and logistics and other solution services. The company was founded by Chan Chun Sing on January 31, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.